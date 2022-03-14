Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: It is clear and cool to start with temps in the 30’s and 40’s for most. The radar is clear and will stay that way through most of the day today. Winds are out of E at calm to 5 mph.

TODAY: Throughout the day, temps will rise to the mid-to-upper 60’s. Skies will stay mostly dry, but you will notice a couple more clouds as our next system approaches.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to move in with temps falling into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s north of I-10 and upper 50’s and lower 60’s near the coast.

TUESDAY: We start out warmer Tuesday with temps in the 50’s for most as our next system approaches. It will move through our area mainly after lunch through the evening hours. Expect showers and thunderstorms with a few strong storms possible near the coast (where a level 1 of 5 risk is outlined).

REST OF THE WEEK: We stay warm this week with temps in the 70’s each afternoon. Rain chances go back to near zero Wednesday and Thursday before another system moves through Friday. That could linger into Saturday, but we look to clear out Sunday.