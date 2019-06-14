Dry today, a little wetter weekend

Today will be dry and seasonable. This will feel much like the weather we have seen the last couple of days. Highs top out in the middle and upper 80s with some low 90s, mainly away from the coast. Later this afternoon humidity starts to increase. Tomorrow morning will not be as cool with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s rather than the low 60s we have seen the last few mornings.

Tomorrow starts some weather changes. We will be more humid and we see a 20% coverage of showers. Sunday brings a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. This weekend will not be a washout, but you will be dodging some rain from time to time. Highs will hold in the low 90s with nights in the 70s.

Moving into the work-week we keep coverage of rain each day between 40 and 50%. Highs hold in the upper 80s and low 90s.