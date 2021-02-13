Dry Sunday, rain and cold blast return Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After plenty of rain, we get a brief break through tonight and through tomorrow. Those clouds will stick around overnight will lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30’s inland and mid-to-upper 40’s closer to the coast. It will also be a bit breezy tonight with a NW wind at 10-15 mph.

The good news is we get a slight break from the rain tonight through your valentines day with highs tomorrow reaching the lower 50’s inland and upper 50’s closer to the coast. The clouds will stick around as well, but we could see some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

The forecast uncertainty grows starting Monday as much cooler air and rain move in. Some of our most northern counties *COULD* see a brief period of wintry mix (sleet/freezing rain), but most of our area will see cold rain. And temperatures fall to the teens and 20s for Fat Tuesday. The unsettled pattern sticks around through the week.