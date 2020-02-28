Dry streak ahead with a slow warm-up into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winds will stay light through the overnight hours under a crystal-clear sky. Make sure you take the jackets with you this evening as temperatures will quickly fall through the 40s. It will be another chilly start for Friday as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s.

An area of high pressure looks to be the dominant weather feature for our region Friday. You will be hard-pressed to find a cloud in the sky with very dry air in place. With a light west and northwest wind, temperatures will warm up a bit. Highs should top out in the lower and middle 60s, close to seasonal norms. This will set us up for a nearly perfect weekend weather wise. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

We will be watching a cold front early next week. Temperatures will approach spring-like levels with highs in the 70s. A chance of showers and storms will approach Tuesday and Wednesday.