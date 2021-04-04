Dry start to the week, warming trend ahead
Most woke up in the 30’s and 40’s this morning but areas north of I-10 warmed up to the low-to-mid 70’s where coastal communities topped out in the mid-to-upper 60’s with TONS of sun! Tonight lows will be a little warmer than we have been seeing but still below average in the mid-40’s inland, upper 40’s around the I-10 corridor and 50’s at the beaches under mostly clear skies.
The sunshine will continue to kick off the work week with temperatures tomorrow topping out in the mid-to-upper 70’s in our northern communities and lower 70’s at the coast. This dry streak continues through midweek with a general warming trend. Temperatures will near 80 degrees by Wednesday where we bring back rain chances through Saturday.