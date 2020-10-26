Dry start to the week, tracking Zeta

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The low clouds hung around today with a little bit of sunshine mixed in. Unlike yesterday, most stayed dry! Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s in our inland counties and low-to-mid 60’s closer to the beaches. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with a north wind at around 5 mph.

Thanks to some dry air, your work week will start off dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s inland and lower 80’s closer to the coast. At the beaches, there is a LOW RISK for rip currents Monday, but that risk increases as we approach midweek due to Zeta moving into the Gulf.

As we approach midweek, our weather locally will greatly depend on the eventual track of Zeta. At the very least, expect higher rain chances, a high risk for rip currents, and gusty winds. We will have a better idea on specific local impacts as we get closer. Stay tuned to WKRG for updates!

For the latest tropical information: https://bit.ly/3jtPT3h