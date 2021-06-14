Dry Start, A Few Afternoon Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Your Monday starts off dry, but around lunchtime, scattered showers and storms will ramp up yet again in typical summertime fashion.

Not everyone will see rain or storms, but keep that umbrella handy just in case. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90’s at the coast, and low-to-mid 90’s north of I-10. With high humidity, heat index values will soar to the triple digits for some.

The summertime pattern continues through the week with highs in the lower 90’s, high humidity, and daily afternoon rain chances. Rain chances will likely increase towards the end of the week due to the possibility of tropical moisture.