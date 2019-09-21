Dry skies with seasonable temperatures, watching the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend Gulf Coast!

This weekend looks very pleasant and seasonable both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and rain coverage at only 10%. Evenings and mornings will be a breath of fresh air with lows in the upper 60s through the weekend and lower humidity.

If you are heading to the beach this weekend, it is almost-perfect beach weather! We are expecting a high risk of rip currents and breezy conditions with winds from the east at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Hold on to you hats!

Next week has warmer than average temperatures, but nothing like we saw a couple of weeks ago. Highs will stick in the lower 90s (average is mid to upper 80s) with lows in the lower 70s. Mostly dry skies stays the trend. Moisture picks up a tad on Tuesday due to a potential weak cold front that is forecast to approach our area, bringing up our rain coverage to 20% for the second half of the week.

TROPICS: We do have a pretty active tropics, but this is expected in September. Currently none of these systems pose a threat to our area. We do have a couple of remnant systems: Humberto in the Atlantic and Imelda in Texas. Tropical Storm Jerry is north of Puerto Rico and is expected to curve to the northeast away from the United States, strengthening to a low end hurricane by midweek. There are also 3 waves and areas that we are watching. One is south of Cuba and has a very low chance of development. The second is approaching the Windward and Leeward Islands and has a medium chance of development. The third and last is still on the coast of Africa, but has a high chance for development. Again, nothing is a threat to us, but we will update you if anything changes! Always have a plan and be prepared!