Dry skies and less humidity, weekend tropical rain on the way

Today brings drier skies and less humidity! The radar is clear this morning and is expected to stay that way through the next couple of days. Temperatures this morning already in the 70’s but will heat up quickly to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The good news is, there will be less humidity thanks to a weak front that passed our area, so heat index values should be lower. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy this afternoon.

Tonight brings partly cloudy skies with no rain chance. Lows will drop to below average in the mid-60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s right at the beaches.

Your Thursday forecast looks dry as well with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and mostly clear skies. But don’t put that umbrella too far away, rain is on the way.

We are tracking a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. It is expected to work its way northward Friday through the weekend. While the track is still uncertain, no matter where it ends up, we will likely see a surge of tropical moisture which will bring us high rain chances Friday through the weekend with Saturday being the most wet day. Locally, early rainfall estimates show 4 to 8 inches of rain with up to 10 inches possible in isolated spots. Rip current risks will also be high.

