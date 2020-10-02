Dry skies and cooler temperatures stick around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather today has been lovely with temperatures in the 70’s, clear blue sky, and a northerly breeze at 5-10 mph. Tonight looks to be CHILLY with lows dipping to the mid-upper 40’s in our inland communities and mid 50’s at the coast with a brisk north breeze.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid-70’s for most spots. Right along the beaches could reach the upper 70’s. There will be plenty of blue sky and sunshine to go around that will last through your weekend.

The rain stays away next week with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s through Tuesday, but increasing to the mid-80’s to finish off the week.

Tropical Depression 25 is not a threat to the U.S. currently but we will keep an eye on it. We are also watching another disturbance in the Caribbean that has a medium chance for development.