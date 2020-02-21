Dry Skies and Chilly Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door today, take an extra layer. At least you don’t have to worry about a rain jacket. The day begins in the 30s with wind chills closer to freezing!

A cool wind will keep our day chilly for this time of year. Average high temperatures should normally reach the middle 60s, but highs will only manage to reach the middle 50s. You’ll need to hang onto the jackets if you plan on heading out to the parades tonight. Winds will die down tonight even though it will be a bit breezy in the early evening.

Tomorrow stays on the cool side. The day begins close to freezing. If you’re inland, be prepared for a light freeze tonight and early tomorrow morning. We’ll warm to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will get a little milder for Sunday and we will start to throw in a few extra clouds. Highs will rebound into the 60s. Another weather system will bring cloudy skies and some scattered rain to the Gulf Coast Monday. A lingering shower will be possible Fat Tuesday. We completely clear and cool back down past Ash Wednesday.