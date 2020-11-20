Dry pattern persists into the weekend, Some storms possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a noticeably warmer end to the work week. This trend will likely continue into the upcoming weekend.

A few scattered clouds will dot the Gulf Coast skies early this evening with a light breeze out of the east and northeast. Skies will go clear overnight. Temperatures will run above seasonal norms overnight. Lows will range from near 50 degrees in our inland spots to near 60 at the coast.

The weekend is looking warm and pleasant. Temperatures will climb nicely through the day Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will likely run a few degrees warmer topping off in the middle and upper 70s. An east and northeast breeze will stick around, and the humidity will stay in a peasant range.

We will note some changes early next week. A weak cold front will slide through Monday bringing no rain. Another front will approach Wednesday. This one looks to have more of an impact bringing a chance of showers and storms. The chance of sever weather looks low, but we will need to monitor that chance. The Gulf Coast will dry out in time for Thanksgiving.

