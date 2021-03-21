Dry Monday, wet and stormy week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Those stubborn clouds finally faded away and gave way to a LOVELY Sunday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60’s. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-to-upper 40’s in our inland communities, near 50 close to I-10 and low-to-mid 50’s at the beaches. We will see a couple more clouds come back into the mix tonight with partly cloudy skies and a NE wind around 5 mph.

Your Monday looks to be partly cloudy with highs reaching the lower 70’s inland and upper 60’s closer to the coast. Tomorrow will stay rain free, but the rest of the week looks soggy!

Tuesday we will see showers and a few rumbles of thunder mainly in the afternoon. Then rain and thunderstorms become more likely through the rest of the week as a front stalls over our area. Flooding is a concern with models showing 5 to 7 inches of rain possible. Severe weather could be a possibility, and we will keep you updated on that in the coming days.