Dry Monday, eye on tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s where the closer to the beaches will stick in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We stay dry tonight and through tomorrow with highs in the lower 90’s in our inland counties where our beaches will hit the mid-to-upper 80’s. On Tuesday we bring back the afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms which will last through your work week.

Tropics: The area that was in the central Atlantic is dissipated. Remnants of Amanda (name starts with A because formed in Pacific basin and they have their own naming system) has weakened and will likely dissipate tonight. It is expected to move NW and could emerge over the Bay of Campeche on Monday. If it does so, it would be a more conducive environment for some development, but definitely not a guarantee. We will continue to keep and eye on it and keep you updated!