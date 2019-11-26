Dry evening ahead with higher rain chances on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is set for a nice a quiet evening ahead, but clouds look to increase and rain chances look to rise through the middle of the week.

Some high clouds will be possible through the evening with a light south wind. The southerly breeze will gradually pick up through the night with a few more clouds developing. That south wind will lead to a warmer overnight period. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s on Tuesday morning.

Clouds will increase through the day Tuesday as a frontal system develops to our west. A few afternoon showers will be possible, especially west of I-65. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s aided by that south breeze. Rain chances will rise into Wednesday morning as a cold front slides through the region. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible with clearing skies for the second half of the day. This will set up a dry and seasonable Thanksgiving with morning lows near 50 and highs near 70. Additional rain chances will arrive for the weekend.