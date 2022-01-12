Dry end to the week, Tracking weekend cold front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds sticking around this Wednesday will finally move out. We are set for a few more chilly mornings with our next rain chance on tap for the weekend.

Clouds look to begin clearing out through the evening and into the overnight period. A cool west-northwest wind will set up shop overnight. Temperatures will dip into the middle 30s overnight with crystal clear skies by sunrise Thursday.

Beautiful weather will persist through Thursday and Friday. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will trend milder. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s with a steady west wind.

The next big weather system will come Saturday. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Currently, severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s ahead of the front, but quickly drop overnight into Sunday morning. Clouds will linger Sunday. Some snow will fall over northern and possible central Alabama.