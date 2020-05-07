Dry ang comfortable night ahead, A few storms for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a dry and comfortable Thursday on the Gulf Coast. As nice at it is, the area needs rain. Our next chance for storms comes Friday.

An area of high pressure over the Gulf Coast will continue sliding east. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight period. A light south wind will develop through the night. Temperatures will stay comfortable and below average bottoming out in the middle 50s. There will be some slightly cooler spots inland.

A cold front will approach the region from the north Friday. This will lead to increasing clouds through the day with shower and storms moving in after lunchtime. An isolated strong storm will be possible through the afternoon, but the overall severe weather threat will be low. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Storms should move east and wrap up by 9 PM.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Morning lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. Extra clouds will linger Saturday keeping highs in the lower and middle 70s, but sunshine Sunday will allow temperatures climb just a bit higher closer to 80. Dry weather will continue into next week with slow warming back to seasonable levels.