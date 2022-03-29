Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: We start out mild in the 60’s for most this morning with some patchy fog here and there. Be careful on those roadways! Winds have shifted from westerly to southerly bringing in that moisture and humidity.

TODAY: Throughout the day, we stay dry with highs topping out in the lower 80’s north of I-10 and 70’s at the beaches. You may notice a couple more clouds this afternoon as well. Winds will pick up a bit throughout the day at around 5-15 mph from the south with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will only drop to the 60’s with clouds cover on the increase and winds continuing to pick up.

WEDNESDAY: Through most of the day on Wednesday we stay dry, cloudy and WINDY with winds of 20-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place starting 10 AM Wednesday.

MARINE THREAT: The seas are staring to get rougher as our next system approaches. A Small Craft Advisory is in place starting tonight through 10 AM Wednesday. After that expires, there is a Gale Watch in place through Thursday morning. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today with a high risk Wednesday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING: Starting Wednesday evening, a line of strong thunderstorms will start to move into our area. Out ahead of that, we could see some individual thunderstorms bring damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. The line of storms will then move through bringing another significant threat for severe weather. Our NW counties are in a level 4 of 5 risk with a level 3 of 5 as you move east. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all threats. There is also a significant tornado threat with a couple of strong tornadoes possible (EF-2 or greater) with a significant wind threat as well (damaging wind gusts of 75 mph or greater). The 12 hour window of severe weather looks to be 8 PM until 8 AM. Since the bulk of this event will be overnight, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We clear out by around sunrise Thursday and stay dry through Friday with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

WEEKEND: Temps stay in the 70’s, but showers return, especially near the coastline. We clear out once again Sunday.