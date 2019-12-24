Dry and warm today and tomorrow, rain returns this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Merry Christmas Eve, Gulf Coast!

Today and tomorrow look great! That low pressure system that brought us so much rain this weekend is finally moving out, clearing our skies and lowering our rain chances. With less cloud cover, highs will shoot up to the upper 60’s today and lower 70’s tomorrow with dry and partly cloudy skies. Lows will continue to be in the 50’s.

We bring up our rain chances this weekend ahead of our next cold front with most of the rain being concentrated on Sunday. This front should bring us back to more seasonable temperatures to start the next work week in the low 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Have a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays!