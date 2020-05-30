Dry and warm for the next couple of days

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s where the closer to the beaches will stay in the low-to-mid 70’s. We could see a couple of coastal showers, but most will stay dry.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s for most areas, but folks east of I-65 could see the lower 90’s with most everyone staying dry. For Sunday and Monday we head into a warm and dry pattern with highs in the lower 90’s, but Tuesday we bring back the afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms which will last through your work week.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics for next week. Right now we do have an area in the Atlantic with a 50% chance of development, but even if it forms, it will stay in the Atlantic away from our area. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted part of the Gulf of Mexico to watch next week for potential tropical development. This is not a guarantee we’ll see development but it is something to watch. Stay tuned.