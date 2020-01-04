Dry and sunny with seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be breezy and chilly with lows dipping into the mid-to-upper 30’s! The wind should die down overnight, but we do have a wind advisory until 6 pm tonight.

Tomorrow will bring more sunny skies with highs near 60°. Winds will be much calmer tomorrow with a puff of a north breeze becoming calm as the day goes on.

We start the work week sunny with highs in the mid-60’s, but a small rain chance comes back into the picture Tuesday ahead of our next (weaker) cold front. Wednesday brings slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50’s and mostly sunny skies. Friday looks like our wettest day ahead of our next system. Stay tuned!