Dry and sunny weekend ahead, Strong storms possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier air has moved in behind a cold front. This will set the Gulf Coast up for a fantastic weekend weather wise.

Humidity will slowly drop through the evening and into the night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s for many locations. Skies look to remain mostly clear with light winds out of the northeast.

Get outside and enjoy a stellar Saturday and Sunday for the Gulf Coast. We anticipate lots of sunshine with just a few passing afternoon clouds. Highs will warm nicely into the lower 80s.

Moisture will rise early next week with a serous of cold front approaching the regions. Isolated storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. A more potent system will bring the chance for strong and severe storms Wednesday. The exact timing of this nasty weather is uncertain and there will be some changes.