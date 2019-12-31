Dry and Seasonable to kick off the New Year

Good morning Gulf Coast and happy New Year’s Eve!

The final day of 2019 will be a nice one. Skies will stay sunny with high pressure keeping things quiet, dry, and seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you plan on heading out to celebrate the new year, dry weather will persist, so no worries of a soggy moon pie or an unhappy pelican!

Make sure you have an extra layer if you’re heading out to festivities tonight as we’ll quickly cool off tonight. By 8 pm we’ll be around 50, then at midnight, we’ll be in the lower 40s and upper 30s!

New Year’s Day starts chilly and dry like this morning, but clouds increase as the day goes on. Thursday and Friday will be soggy as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will warm back to near 70 by the end of the week.

On Thursday night, there will be the potential for a few thunderstorms along with the rain. Some of these storms may become strong and there is a low-end marginal risk for severe weather. Severe weather isn’t likely, but it can’t be ruled out, so keep your eye on Thursday.

The rain is gone by the weekend and we’ll have plenty of sunshine. However, it’s going to be a chilly weekend with temperatures about a handful of degrees below normal. Highs will only manage the 50s and we’ll start Sunday close to freezing.