Dry and mild tonight, warm and unsettled pattern ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s for most areas. Inland communities will stay in the mid-50’s where the coastline will be in the low-to-mid 60’s. Our skies will stay partly cloudy with a S wind becoming calm overnight. Most areas will stay rain free tonight as well.

The mostly dry skies will continue tomorrow we will have highs in the upper 70’s near the coast and lower 80’s inland. It will be a great day for a walk outside or yard work!

For the rest of your work week we will see a warming trend with the mid-80’s possible by midweek and a rain chance each day. You could hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.