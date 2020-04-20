Dry and mild tonight, sunshine tomorrow, pattern shift mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see cooler temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Inland communities will stay in the mid-50’s while the coastline will be near 60 degrees. Humidity has decreased a tad as a cold front moved through our area with a north wind. We will also see mostly clear skies tonight as that storm system moves further and further east.

Tomorrow the sunshine will stick around with highs in the lower 80’s.

We will start to see a pattern shift mid-week. Our next chance of storms is late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are watching for if some of these storms could be strong or briefly severe and will keep you updated as we know more. As of now the northwestern part of our area is under a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, for severe weather (technically for Wednesday night).

Stay tuned to the forecast!