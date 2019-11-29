Dry and mild Friday, Storms expected for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a beautiful Thanksgiving Day weather wise, the Gulf Coast can look forward to another nice day before changes arrive.

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight under a dry and comfortable atmosphere. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool for all those Black Friday shoppers. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a light breeze out of the north and northeast.

High pressure will stay in charge for Friday. The air mass over the Gulf Coast will moderate as winds begin to shift to a more easterly direction. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees with highs in the lower and middle 70s. Expect a few more fair-weather clouds.

Clouds will increase Saturday as moisture starts to increase from the west. A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast with only a slim rain chance late in the day. A southerly breeze will boost temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80. A line of showers and storms will arrive Sunday morning, some of which could be strong. Temperatures will drop through most of the day Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs will run well-below average through the first half of next week reaching the 50s and lower 60s.