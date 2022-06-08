Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild and muggy yet again with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. The radar is quiet and winds are light from the south and west.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s. It will feel like triple digits when you factor in the humidity. Most will stay dry today, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in our northern communities (north of highway 84). Tonight, lows will drop back into the 70’s.

Thursday brings a pattern shift. We will see a front start to approach our area which will spur several round of showers and storms. The first will be Thursday afternoon followed by another Friday and another on Saturday. Each of these days brings a small risk for strong or severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds. Temps will stay in the low-to-mid 90’s with lows in the 70’s.

The tropics are quiet.