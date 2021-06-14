Dry and beautiful start to our week, keeping an eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are starting of our week with crystal blue skies and only a few clouds. We have drier air sitting over us making it feel less humid outside.

This afternoon there is only a 20% chance of seeing a pop up thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There are low risk for rip currents down at the beach for the next few days.

Tomorrow we will be Weather Aware as a few coastal thunderstorms could have the potential of producing hail or damaging wind. Overall the rain chance will be around 30%.

The drier air will stick around for Thursday and then by the end of the week into the weekend there is a high uncertainty on how much weather we will see. We are tracking the tropics closely with tropical moisture moving towards the northern Gulf of Mexico. See more details on our Tracking the Tropics Page.