Dry air looks to dominate Gulf Coast weather through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first full day of fall has been a stellar one weather wise on the Gulf Coast. Good news, we are in store fore more beautiful weather over the next few days.

It was difficult to find a single cloud in the sky Thursday. High pressure remains in firm control over the region. A light northeast breeze will continue through the evening and into the night. Temperatures will steadily cool with overnight lows falling back into the lower and middle 50s. That is around 10-15° below normal.

Sunshine will continue for the end of the work week. Expect lighter winds and low humidity. It will be a beautiful afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 70s to near 80. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through the weekend. The air mass will modify, and the winds will turn easterly. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

We do not anticipate much change next week. Humidity will slowly rise with a few more clouds. A slim rain chance may sneak into the region late next week.

The tropics remain active. We are tracking Tropical Storm Sam in the central Atlantic. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend and possibly a major hurricane early next week. Currently, Sam poses no immediate threat to the U.S. We will continue to monitor the system.