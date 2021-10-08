Dry air and sunshine for the weekend, Great weather to get outside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure and dry air has settled into the Gulf Coast. It looks to stick around delivering the region a stellar weekend.

A few clouds will linger through the evening, but most of the area will remain mostly clear. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Temperatures will fall to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s.

We are set up for a gorgeous weekend weather wise. High pressure will remain in firm control of the Gulf Coast. This will keep skies sunny and wind light. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for most of the region.

We do not see any significant change in this weather pattern. Sunday through Tuesday will remain nice and quiet. Wake-up temperatures will hover in the middle 60s and afternoon highs will rebound into middle 80s. Small rain chances may creep back into the forecast late next week.