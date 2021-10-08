Dry air and sunshine for the weekend, Great weather to get outside

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure and dry air has settled into the Gulf Coast. It looks to stick around delivering the region a stellar weekend.

A few clouds will linger through the evening, but most of the area will remain mostly clear. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Temperatures will fall to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s.

We are set up for a gorgeous weekend weather wise. High pressure will remain in firm control of the Gulf Coast. This will keep skies sunny and wind light. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for most of the region.

We do not see any significant change in this weather pattern. Sunday through Tuesday will remain nice and quiet. Wake-up temperatures will hover in the middle 60s and afternoon highs will rebound into middle 80s. Small rain chances may creep back into the forecast late next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories