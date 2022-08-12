MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a wet week, we will have drier conditions for the weekend with warm temperatures across the Gulf Coast.

Scattered storms will wind down later this evening leaving a few clouds overnight with seasonable temperatures in the low- to mid-70’s. Tomorrow, we will see a few showers and storms mainly along the coastline with a 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will warm into the upper-80’s with some over northern communities reaching into the low-90’s. Sunday will be a rinse and repeat forecast with pop-up storms possible with our typical summertime temperatures hovering around 90 degrees for our highs.

Next week will bring rising rain chances by the end of the week with temperatures staying warm to start the week, but cooler air is possible by the end of the work week.

We are still tracking the tropics as there is an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf that is expected to move towards Texas and has just a 10 percent chance of development over the next 2 to 5 days.

Have a great weekend!