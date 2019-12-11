Drier tonight, but more rain is on the way through the end of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a few cloudy days, the Gulf Coast was able to break back out into sunshine late Wednesday day. That trend will continue into the evening.

A few clouds will linger into the early evening, but skies will general stay mostly clear overnight. A lighter northeast breeze will continue with temperatures staying close to seasonable norms. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 40s. Inland locations may briefly fall into the upper 30s.

Thursday will start off quiet with some clouds near the coast. Clouds will continue to increase and spreading in from the south out ahead of an area of low pressure. Spotty showers will begin after 3 PM with increasing rain chances through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Some heavier rain will be possible at times Thursday night and into Friday morning. Skies will begin to clear out through the second half of Friday. This will lead to more sunshine fore the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Additional rain will come early next week ahead of our next cold front.