MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We will have drier weather along the Gulf Coast tomorrow, but an increase in rain chances will bring wet weather to start the work week.

The few storms that we are seeing to end the afternoon will slowly die off into the later evening hours tonight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-70’s, but we will be right back into the low-90’s for our highs tomorrow. Drier weather is expected for your Sunday with only a few showers and storms possible and rain chances at 20 percent. Heat index values will still be elevated into the upper-90’s and low-100’s across the viewing area, so continue to practice good heat safety by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors.

The dry weather will not last very long. By Monday, rain chances increase to 60 percent with more widespread showers and storms possible across the region. Elevated rain chances will last through Wednesday, but scattered storms will still be possible throughout the week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper-80’s with some places in the low-90’s to start the work week, but we will be back in the low-90’s across the News 5 area by the end of the week.