Drier Start to this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! We had plenty of sunshine today and we have more on the way starting out this upcoming week.

Tomorrow we might see only a few thunderstorms with a warm day ahead. Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there. There is only a 20% chance of rain with highs in the low 90s. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and 1 foot offshore.