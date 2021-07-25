Drier Start to this week
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! We had plenty of sunshine today and we have more on the way starting out this upcoming week.
Tomorrow we might see only a few thunderstorms with a warm day ahead. Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there. There is only a 20% chance of rain with highs in the low 90s. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and 1 foot offshore.