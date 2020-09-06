Drier start, lovely afternoon with low rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! It feels less humid walking outside this morning! We had a front pass through yesterday that left behind some drier air with dew points in the low 60s. We are waking up to mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This afternoon our temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the low to mid 90s. It wont feel as humid this afternoon as the dry air will persist through Labor Day Weekend. It is also helping keep our rain chances low at around 10% for today and tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine today but tomorrow we could see a few more clouds in the forecast. Also great beach days with calm waters and low risk for rip currents.

The oppressive humidity returns on Tuesday with higher rain chances this upcoming week. A cold front is expected to trek across the United States but by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast it will just give us rain with no chance in the temperatures.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Omar is forecast to fizzle this weekend. We continue to watch several tropical waves near the west coast of Africa. Models continue to show an uptick in tropical activity next week, with one or two of these waves showing the potential for tropical cyclone development.