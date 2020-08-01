Drier skies, hot temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing some storms pop up in our NW counties this afternoon; these should dissipate by sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70’s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Tomorrow looks to be another warm one with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s with the warmest temperatures (mid-90’s) being east of I-65. The greatest rain chances will be west of I-65 which is why those temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees. Our NW counties will see afternoon rain chances around 40% where NW FL will see around 20%.

Looking at next week, we keep our skies mostly dry with rain chances of around 20% possible each day. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s with lows in the low-to-mid 70’s.

