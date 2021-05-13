Drier Skies Arriving in Time for the Weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stray shower will be possible early in the morning with extra clouds. Past daybreak the chance of rain will go away, and skies will become increasingly sunnier as we move through today. Today will start relatively cool compared to mornings earlier this week.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 70s for daytime highs. Winds will be out of the north/northeast. This will set up a nice stretch of weather for the region. Morning lows will dip into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s a lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.

The weather pattern will become more unsettled next week as moisture rises. Expect a chance of afternoon showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.