Drier skies and heat today, wetter weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Today we will see drier skies across our area at only 20% rain coverage as the stationary front that was over the southeast lifts and drier air moves in. Highs will still be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices between 98° and 103°. Dry with hot temperatures will be the trend for the rest of the week.

This weekend will be wetter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still holding on in the Atlantic, but as it encounters a cold front, it will lose its tropical qualities and dissipate. We are also watching several other areas also in the Atlantic. None are an immediate threat to us as of now due to their low chance of forming in the next 5 days, but we will continue to watch and update you if the environment becomes more favorable for formation. One area of clouds and low pressure is over the Bahamas right now. It is forecasted to move into the Gulf late this weekend into early next week. There is only a 20% chance of it forming in the next 5 days due to unfavorable environment; however, we will continue to watch as it moves over the Gulf. It will most likely just bring us more rain this weekend.