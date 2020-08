Drier pattern lies ahead for the Gulf Coast, Isaias moving north towards the Carolinas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and storms managed to form this Sunday on the Gulf Coast. Do not expect much rain in the week ahead.

A few evening showers will wind down after sunset. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast. Locations along the I-10 corridor will bottom out in the middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the northwest.

A weak front will begin its approach from the northwest Monday. Ahead of the front, moisture will be lacking so we include only a 20% chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm with highs topping off in the lower and middle 90s.

The rest of the work week is looking unusually dry. Much drier air aloft will begin to settle over our part of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a good amount of sunshine, passing afternoon clouds, warmer temperatures, and little to no rain. Rain chances will stay at 10% or less for the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the middle 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move north along Florida’s east coast. Although a landfall in the sunshine state is now unlikely, a Carolinas landfall certainly is likely.

Another system north of the Lesser Antilles will move in the general direction of Bermuda through the week.