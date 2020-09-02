Drier pattern for the second half of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay seasonably mild through the evening and overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. Areas of patchy fog will likely form by sunrise Wednesday, especially inland and north of I-10.

Expect some fog to kick off our Wednesday. There will be some drier air aloft that moves in helping to squash our rain chances. Temperatures will warm quickly approaching 90 by lunchtime and the middle 90s by 4 PM. The rain chances will stay slim for the end of the week as well.

Moisture will rise ahead of the weekend. This will lead to a few pop-up showers and storms with highs in the lower and middle 90s.

TROPICS: We are tracking multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday south of Jamaica. The storm will continue to intensify and move west toward Central America. It could become our next hurricane of the season. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Omar sitting west of Bermuda will continue sliding east away from the U.S. The system will likely become extra-tropical by the weekend.

There are two more tropical waves hovering on or near the African Coast. Both systems have low to medium chance of development.