Drier outlook for the Gulf Coast, Temps running close to average

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several days of tropical downpours, the Gulf Coast can finally look forward to a stretch of drier conditions and seasonable temperatures.

A few showers will be possible early in the evening mainly in Northwest Florida. Drier air will begin to filter in as the front gets a push to the east. Temperatures will continue to cool through the night. Most of the region will bottom out in the middle 60s. Winds will stay light to nearly calm.

Get set for a sunny stretch! We anticipate a healthy amount of sunshine for Friday into the weekend as high pressure begins to take over. Expect only a few passing afternoon clouds with highs climbing into the middle 80s. The weather will stay nice for this weekend’s events, including the Hound Dog Music Festival and the ACS Chili Cook-Off.

A drier pattern will continue into next week. We will add a few extra clouds each day, but rain chances will remain less than 10%.

