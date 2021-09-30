Drier end to the week, but rain chances arrive this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another day with scattered showers, but some drier air looks to move in as we wrap up another work week on the Gulf Coast and kick off the month of October.

A few isolated downpours will be possible through the evening. Scattered clouds will linger through the night with light breezes out of the east. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s, close to seasonal norms.

Some drier air aloft will move into the region Friday. This will lead to a dry end to the week. Highs will climb into he middle and upper 80s. Scattered clouds will dot the sky.

Rain chances will increase through the weekend. We anticipate only a few spotty afternoon storms Saturday will a few more storms Sunday and Monday. A cold front is slated to move through the region Tuesday. Temperatures will cool by the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s.