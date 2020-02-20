Drier days ahead along with a blast of chilly, winter air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet and dreary Thursday for the Gulf Coast. Drier air lies ahead, but you will certainly need the jackets as a shot of chilly winter air invades the region.

The system that brought the region the wet and gloomy weather will continue sliding east through the evening and overnight hours. Skies will stay cloudy through the evening, but clearing is expected after 11 PM. You’ll be able to put away the umbrellas but get those jackets. Temperatures will continue to tumble through the night. The region will wake up Friday morning to temperatures in the lower and middle 30s. Tack on a north wind at 10-15 mph and that will create wind chills in the 20s.

A cool wind will keep our Friday chilly for this time of year. You average high temperatures should normally reach the middle 60s, but Friday’s high will only manage to reach the middle 50s. You’ll need to hang onto the jackets if you plan on heading out to the parades. Winds will begin to rex Friday night. Temperatures will stay chilly for Saturday under bright blue skies.

Temperatures will get a little milder for Sunday and we will start to throw in a few extra clouds. Highs will rebound into the 60s. Another weather system will bring cloudy skies and some scattered rain to the Gulf Coast Monday. A lingering shower will be possible Fat Tuesday.