Drier days ahead, A big cooldown possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has ended for the Gulf Coast. The region can look forward to several dry days ahead of our next cold front.

Showers and storms associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta have cleared the region. Winds will transition to the west-northwest as we move through the evening and overnight hours. We do not anticipate a dramatic cool down behind this system. There will be a slight drop in the humidity allowing overnight temperatures to fall into the middle 60s. Skies will stay partly cloudy.

Drier air aloft will keep rain chances less than 10% through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will run close to seasonable norms with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the middle and upper 80s. Winds will stay light with an afternoon sea breeze. Rain chances will begin to rise Sunday.

Our next cold front will arrive Monday leading to a few showers and storms. Currently, severe weather chances look low. This will usher in a cooler air mass as we head into the first week of October. Highs will reach the upper 70s starting Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s.