Drier and warmer stretch ahead for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong winds have led to dangerous surf conditions on the Gulf Coast. More sunshine and warmer temperatures lie ahead.

Breezy east and southeast winds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight. A few clouds will stick around. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Friday will stay sunny and breezy. Winds will gust out of the east and southeast up to 30 mph. Expect a good supply of sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

The weekend will be marked by continued sunshine and a noticeable warming trend. Mornings will stay comfortable with lows in the middle 60s. Breezes will stay elevated through Saturday. Highs will reach the middle 80s and upper 80s by Sunday. As the ridge builds, temperatures will continue to warm into next week. Highs could reach the lower 90s by Monday.