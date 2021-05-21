Drier and Warmer Pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be a sunny and breezy day. Winds will gust out of the east and southeast with some gusts back above 30 mph, mainly along and south of I-10. Expect a good supply of sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

The weekend will be marked by continued sunshine and a noticeable warming trend. Mornings will stay comfortable with lows in the middle 60s. Breezes will stay elevated through Saturday. Highs will reach the middle 80s and upper 80s by Sunday. As the ridge builds, temperatures will continue to warm into next week. Highs could reach the lower 90s by Sunday.

Into next week high pressure will stay in place leading to the warm and dry spell of weather sticking around.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances. The first is the one we’ve been watching near Bermuda. There is a high chance this develops into a subtropical system. Even if this does develop it will begin moving north/northeast away from the United States. It does not pose a threat.

The second is in the western Gulf. There is a low chance that this area of disturbed weather develops. It will move towards Texas in the next 36 hours. Regardless of development, this will bring more rain and gusty winds to the western Gulf Coast. The high pressure over our area will keep this to the west of our area. This does not pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.