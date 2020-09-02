Drier and Hotter; Busy Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Expect another very muggy start to the day. We begin mostly dry, but some patchy fog will be possible. High pressure will allow for some drier air to move in which will lead to lower rain chances today and tomorrow. Temperatures will warm quickly approaching 90 by lunchtime and the middle 90s by 4 PM. Heat index values will be around 100-105 so stay cool.

An approaching front will help bump our moisture a bit for the end of the week into the Labor Day weekend, but rain chances will only return to near normal summer levels, 20-40%. It will also be toasty with highs in the lower and mid 90s.

By Labor Day we keep the chance for scattered storms each day, but daytime highs will run a little lower, in the upper 80s to near 90.

TROPICS: We are tracking multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday south of Jamaica. The storm will continue to intensify and move west toward Central America. It could become our next hurricane of the season before making landfall in Belize tomorrow. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Omar sitting west of Bermuda will continue sliding east away from the U.S. The system will likely become extra-tropical by the weekend.

There are two more tropical waves hovering on or near the African Coast. Both systems have low to medium chance of development.