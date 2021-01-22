Drier and Cooler Tonight; Warming up Again by Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Through the early half of the day, most will get wet weather. For spots that get a break in the rain, there will be pockets of patchy fog. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s and low 60s and we’ll only see temperatures climb to the mid-60s this afternoon.

Rain chances will run a little lower this afternoon, but we’ll keep the clouds around. The cold front that’s moving in will stall out over our area or just south of us tomorrow. This will lead to a slim chance for showers near the coast for Saturday. It will also be a little cooler with lows tonight in the upper 40s and highs tomorrow will be seasonal, near 60.

Winds return to southerly Sunday and a new warming trend will begin. Highs will reach the upper 60s and a few showers can’t be ruled out. A front will approach on Monday which bringing with it a higher chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s!

Unsettled and unseasonably warm weather hangs around through mid-week. Rain chances will run lower and temperatures will cool a bit by the second half of next week.