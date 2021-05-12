Drier and cooler mornings ahead, Sunny and seasonable afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet and stormy week for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming as sunshine returns to the region.

A stalled frontal boundary has plagued the region with rounds of showers and storms. This boundary will begin to push south into the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight. A stray shower will be possible through the night under a mostly cloudy sky. A light north wind will stick around. Overnight lows will run cooler with lower humidity. Lows will fall to around 60.

A stray shower will be possible early in the morning with extra clouds. Some more sunshine will arrive for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. This will set up a nice stretch of weather for the region. Morning lows will dip into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s a lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.

The weather pattern will become more unsettled next week as moisture rises. Highs will reach the lower 80s with higher humidity. Expect a chance of afternoon showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.