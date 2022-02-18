MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Stubborn clouds finally cleared the region Friday afternoon setting the stage for some gorgeous weather as we head into the weekend.

Drier air continues to filter into the region in the wake of a cold front. A gusty north wind will slowly relax through the evening. As skies remain clear, temperatures will drop. You will need the jackets tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s for much of the Gulf Coast.

High pressure will settle into the region keeping the Gulf Coast dry. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s Saturday. After another chilly start Sunday morning in the 30s, the air moss will slowly modify with some high clouds stream in late. Highs will get warming into the middle 60s.

A warm front will set up a warmer and more unsettled next week. Scattered rain and some storms will be possible to kick off the week. Each day will carry a 20-30% rain chance Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures look to run well-above average next week with highs easily reaching the middle and upper 70s.